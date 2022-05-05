Harbor tours return to Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Harbor tours are back in Long Beach after being closed in 2019 because of the pandemic.
"You really get to see the massiveness of the port, the second largest container port in the country," said Steven Neal, president of Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners.
The tours officially start up again on May 7, but a group of students from Baja California got to go on one early.
"I'm studying logistics at CETYS, so being part of this really means a lot to us. The school brought us and we're having fun seeing what our careers about," said student Camila Cervantes.
The tours are free. All you have to do is show your vaccination status.
"The guides of the tour, they told us a lot of the objectives and plan that these ports have in the future so now we have an idea of what we're working on," said student Emiliano Ortiz.
The tours started after the port adopted the Green Port Policy, which aims to establish environmentally friendly operations.
The goal is to educate the community on the port, while showing how it operates and how it's making an active effort to be green.
"I think it was very fun because this is actually my first time on a boat and it was very interesting because in our degree or career, we're learning all of these things, so looking at real containers, looking at real ships, mega ships has been amazing," said student Valeria Camargo.
If you want to go on the tour, fill out a form online at POLB.com. Those who register will be entered in a lottery for the tour date selected.
People will be notified if they're picked to go on a tour or if they're on the wait list.
All tour guests must be fully vaccinated and a mask is recommended.
