LASD K-9 deputy Jack shot and killed by barricaded suspect in Gardena, authorities say

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department K-9 deputy was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with a barricaded suspect.

The Gardena Police Department responded to calls about an assault with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street.

The sheriff's team forced its way into the apartment, prompting the suspect to open fire, killing the K-9 named Jack, authorities said.

Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect, according to officials.

Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna posted a tweet saying Jack, a Belgium Malinois imported from the Netherlands, was a "devoted member'' of the Special Enforcement Bureau for four years joining the K9 Detail in March 2019.

"K9 Jack saved numerous lives and courageously protected members of the Bureau during countless tactical operations,'' Luna said in a Twitter post, adding that he also saved deputies' lives during Thursday's shootout.

"K9 Jack was a very social dog with the heart of a warrior,'' Luna said. "K9 Jack was not only part of the SEB family, he was a beloved member of his handler's family. K9 Jack will be sorely missed by his family, the Special Enforcement Bureau and all of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.''

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.