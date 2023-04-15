Frustration is growing over a homeless encampment near Beverly Hills that business owners say is driving customers away.

Frustration grows among business owners over homeless encampment in Beverly Grove area

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Frustration is growing over a homeless encampment near Beverly Hills that business owners say is driving customers away.

The encampment sits along San Vicente Boulevard, just south of the Beverly Center. One business owner recently told Eyewitness News she wants city officials to take action after a naked woman was seen lying on a couch at the encampment.

It's not just business owners upset. Residents and even the unhoused are becoming increasingly frustrated about the situation.

"The citizens are the ones pushing us out more than the cops," said Randy Lee McGill, who lives in the encampment. "They don't want us around."

McGill says he feels safe at the encampment.

But opinions on safety depends on who you ask.

"People don't feel safe getting out of their car," said the owner of a local restaurant.

Her restaurant is just steps away from the encampment.

"We pay high prices on our rents, and it's worse and worse by the day," the owner said.

The city is reportedly struggling to find affordable interim housing options in Mid-City to relocate people living on the streets.

"I expect more from the mayor's office. She declared a state of emergency," the frustrated restaurant owner said. "It's worse than when she took office."

Keeping them in the same part of town is an objective of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' Inside Safe Program.

Police say they get calls daily from business owners and residents.

"Sometimes we have to be nomadic for our own protection and our own safety because out here the streets are rough," said Lucy, who lives at the encampment.