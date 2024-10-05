Newsom gives $131M more to clear homeless encampments to CA cities, counties

Gov.Gavin Newsom doled out $130.7 million to 12 cities and six counties, aiming to clear homeless encampments across California.

Gov.Gavin Newsom is hoping his latest round of homeless encampment resolution funding will not just help clear the state's sidewalks -- but also hold cities and counties more accountable for making it happen.

Newsom on Friday doled out $130.7 million to 12 cities and six counties, aiming to clear homeless encampments and provide shelter, care and support. Among the recipients are Riverside and San Bernardino counties, Pasadena and Los Angeles cities, but missing this round was Los Angeles County.

Newsom said L.A. County's absence is not an oversight, nor is it a political maneuver.

"A disproportionate share has gone to L.A. City and L.A. County, as well as their C.O.C. (Continuum of Care), so they've been well resourced," Newsom said. "It's not intentional. I wouldn't read between the lines."

L.A. County received $51 million of homelessness funding from the state in May.

Newsom said so far, the state's $1 billion encampment resolution program has doled out more than $737 million to clear encampments across California.

As part of this latest round of funding, Newsom said he's also stepped up accountability measures and promised to claw back funding if the cities or counties fail to meet the requirements. The new standards, he said, are essential to reduce encampments and reclaim California's public spaces.

"We need to re-democratize our streets and do it in a compassionate way, with our values intact, support the people who are out there and the underlying causes," Newsom said. "But, we need to take back the streets."

Newsom said the encampment resolution program is working. Since July, 991 encampments have been removed and more than 12,000 have been removed over the past three years.