Los Angeles councilmembers to announce new sanctuary city legislation this week

New rules backed by several councilmembers would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being used for any federal immigration enforcement.

This would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being used for any federal immigration enforcement.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles city councilmembers are expected to announce new sanctuary city legislation this week.

Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez, Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez will host a press conference on Tuesday, March 7, along with immigrant rights' advocates announcing legislation "to direct the city to report back" on an ordinance that would establish L.A. as a "sanctuary city."

The ordinance would also prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being used for any federal immigration enforcement.

L.A. is home to more than 1.3 million immigrants, according to the city.

However, a significant amount of them live in fear of being detained and deported by federal authorities.

"The vast discretionary powers of federal immigration agents to conduct enforcement operations continue to threaten the safety of the L.A.'s immigrant communities and the city lacks robust policies to limit direct and indirect data sharing with agencies and private companies who are engaged in immigration enforcement activities," read a statement announcing this week's press conference.

The announcement will be held at city hall at 9 a.m.