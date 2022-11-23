LAPD officer involved in crash in Watts following high-speed chase

A Los Angeles police officer is being treated for possible injuries after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in the Watts area.

AIR7 HD was above the scene of the collision near 108th Street and Compton Avenue in which an LAPD vehicle was seen crashed in the middle of the street.

It appears the officer crashed into several parked cars.

The condition of the officer remains unknown.

Meanwhile, one person was taken into custody though it's unclear if that person was the driver who led the chase.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.