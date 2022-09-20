  • Watch Now

Rams hold special practice for family of Agoura HS football player who died at 15 after surgery

Carter Stone died during what was supposed to be routine shoulder surgery.

15 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams is lifting the spirits of a grieving Southern California family after a 15-year-old boy died during what was supposed to be routine shoulder surgery.

The family of Carter Stone was invited to the team's walk-through practice near Thousand Oaks on Saturday before their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carter was an Agoura High School football player.

Relatives say he went into cardiac arrest and that doctors found a tumor on his heart, likely related to an undiagnosed case of T-cell leukemia.

Rams head coach Sean McVay along with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson and kicker Matt Gay took time to connect with the Stone family.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been established to help the family.

