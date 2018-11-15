THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks tragedy: Malibu woman credits Sgt. Ron Helus with saving her sister's life

EMBED </>More Videos

A Malibu woman praised Sgt. Ron Helus for saving the life of her sister, who was at Borderline Bar & Grill on the night of the mass shooting.

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A Malibu woman praised Sgt. Ron Helus for saving the life of her sister, who was at Borderline Bar & Grill on the night of the mass shooting.

Destiny Malibu said her sister Desiree, 25, was at the nightclub when gun shots rang out. Malibu attended Helus' memorial service on Thursday, but she said her sister was too overwhelmed to come.

MORE: Remembering the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.


"She didn't see the shooter. She heard the gunshots and started running toward the back door," Malibu said.

Malibu said if it wasn't for Helus, her sister may have not made it.

"If he wouldn't have jumped in at the time he did, we may have lost a lot more people in the community," she said. "He's a hero in every definition. We'll forever honor him and remember him for saving so many lives, including my sister's."

The day after the shooting, she said her childhood home, located near Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, burned down in the Woolsey Fire.

MORE: Community center opens doors for Borderline victim families, Woolsey Fire evacuees in same week
EMBED More News Videos

After the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill, the Alex Fiore Thousand Oaks Teen Center said it would serve as a victim support center. It later opened its doors to Woolsey Fire evacuees.


"It's very difficult to have your sister in a shooting and have your childhood lifelong home burn down the next day is a lot to process," she described.

She said she and her family are staying with other family members in Los Angeles.

"My sister is a very strong woman, and I've always looked up to her for that, so she's holding it together I think mostly for the rest of us because we're kind of falling apart," she said.

MORE: Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for better gun control, no longer wants 'thoughts and prayers'
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thousand oaks mass shootingmemorialmass shootingventura county sheriff's departmentSimi ValleyThousand OaksVentura CountyWestlake VillageLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Firefighters battle commercial building fire in Vernon
LA Councilman Huizar stripped of committee posts amid FBI investigation
Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75-100 acres
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man was hoax, prosecutor says
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Show More
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
More News