Mega Millions ticket worth $1.4 million sold at Torrance convenience store

The ticket sold at the ampm minimart on West Artesia Boulevard matched 5 of the 6 numbers in Tuesday's drawing.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1.4 million was sold recently at a Torrance convenience store.

The ticket sold at the ampm minimart on West Artesia Boulevard matched 5 of the 6 numbers in Tuesday's drawing. It carried a prize of $1,442,494.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel.

However, no ticket sold anywhere matched all six numbers, so Friday's jackpot climbs to an estimated $240 million.

The winner of the $1.4 million ticket has not been identified.

Mega Millions draws take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m.