Family, friends honor prominent banking executive found dead inside her Reseda home

Grieving loved ones of Michelle Avan, 48, say she brightened the lives of everyone around her.
"I don't wish this on anybody but I just wish it wasn't my mom. She was too beautiful, she was too kind, she was too charismatic. She was just too strong of a woman," said her son, Trevon.
Avan, a prominent banking executive, was found dead inside her home earlier this month. She had recently taken a job with Bank of America supporting women and underrepresented groups.
Anthony Duwayne Turney, a co-worker who was formerly in a relationship with her, was arrested as a suspect shortly after her death.
The 52-year-old was charged and arraigned Monday, but those who knew Avan say the charges are not enough.
"She always, always told us, no matter what we were going through, to be strong. But this is one time where we cannot be that strong," said one woman at Saturday's vigil.
Avan's relatives and friends say they want justice.
"Her physical body isn't here with us anymore and it just breaks my heart because she was my best friend," said her daughter, Nyah Avan.