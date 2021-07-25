COVID sticker mandate set to take effect for Montclair city employees who choose to go maskless

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10908751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CDC is weighing revising their COVID guidelines to recommend that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public, Fauci said.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Monday in Montclair, city workers who choose not to wear a mask must wear stickers that prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.The city manager says the requirement is in line with California Division of Occupational Safety and Health rules, but there has been some pushback on the new requirement.Some of the city's leaders want Montclair to hold off on mandating the vaccine over concerns that it might violate employees' privacy rights. Mayor Javier "John" Dutrey says the requirement falls in line with recommendations from the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA. Both agencies require workplaces to document proof of an employee's vaccine status.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that employers provide stickers to fully vaccinated employees, to be worn on their work badges.Montclair's mandate was approved Wednesday despite qualms that the city might end up in court over the matter.The policy "treads on some serious potential legal concerns and issues of privacy, that we as a council are going to be held liable for -- potentially held liable for -- irrespective of the policy," City Councilman Ben Lopez said during a City Council meeting.Montclair City Council members are expected to take up the mandate again at their next meeting, which is scheduled for August.