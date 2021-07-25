coronavirus pandemic

COVID sticker mandate set to take effect for Montclair city employees who choose to go maskless

By
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID sticker mandate set to take effect for maskless city employees

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Starting Monday in Montclair, city workers who choose not to wear a mask must wear stickers that prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city manager says the requirement is in line with California Division of Occupational Safety and Health rules, but there has been some pushback on the new requirement.

Some of the city's leaders want Montclair to hold off on mandating the vaccine over concerns that it might violate employees' privacy rights. Mayor Javier "John" Dutrey says the requirement falls in line with recommendations from the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA. Both agencies require workplaces to document proof of an employee's vaccine status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that employers provide stickers to fully vaccinated employees, to be worn on their work badges.

Montclair's mandate was approved Wednesday despite qualms that the city might end up in court over the matter.

Fauci says CDC weighing revised mask guidance amid COVID surges
EMBED More News Videos

CDC is weighing revising their COVID guidelines to recommend that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public, Fauci said.


The policy "treads on some serious potential legal concerns and issues of privacy, that we as a council are going to be held liable for -- potentially held liable for -- irrespective of the policy," City Councilman Ben Lopez said during a City Council meeting.

Montclair City Council members are expected to take up the mandate again at their next meeting, which is scheduled for August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontclairsan bernardino countyface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Overdose deaths from meth up in LA County during pandemic
Vaccines are 'personal decision,' Hillsong Church founder says
SoCal man, 34, who mocked vaccines dies of COVID-19
Doctor says many hospitalized COVID patients express remorse
TOP STORIES
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
WeHo suspect out on bond 1 day after alleged kidnapping
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
Show More
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
Ed Buck trial: Jury deliberations expected to begin Tuesday
SoCal man, 34, who mocked vaccines dies of COVID-19
Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by California appeals court
Comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93
More TOP STORIES News