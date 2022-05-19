tiny house

Montebello opens largest tiny home village in San Gabriel Valley

Operation Stay Safe is the first program of its kind to be administered by a municipal fire department.
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Montebello is now home to the largest tiny home village in the San Gabriel Valley.

City officials along with partner organizations held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for Operation Stay Safe, a new 30-unit tiny home village.

The site, located at 2000 Flotilla St., consists of 30 heated and air-conditioned tiny homes. The 64-square-foot units are each equipped with a bed, a desk, shelves and other basic living amenities.

They're made to provide unhoused individuals a place to stay for approximately three months before they are placed in permanent housing, allowing up to 120 people to be served a year, the city said.

"I am exceedingly proud to see this project come to fruition," said Mayor Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne. "Giving a person the basic essentials for a home not only provides a feeling of safety and privacy that we all deserve, but it also gives individuals the chance to focus on what steps they can take to continue their journey to permanent housing."

Plus, the city said the Montebello Fire Department will work with Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOLA), who will provide on-site services such as case management, along with three daily delivered meals, secured site access, 24-hour security, and connections to health and mental health services.

