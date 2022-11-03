Restaurant owner, son identified as victims in Woodland Hills crash involving suspected DUI driver

A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and his son were identified as the the victims in a fiery crash involving a suspected DUI driver on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills, Eyewitness News has learned.

Andrea Bullo, owner of the popular Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu, and his son were killed Tuesday night, an employee of the restaurant confirmed Thursday. The coroner has not officially released their identities.

A fire broke out after the collision in the 23100 block of W. Mulholland, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The two victims in a Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Camry, identified as 21-year-old Kevin Gonzalez, was taken into custody under the suspicion of driving under the influence.

Gonzalez, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was still in the hospital as of Thursday morning and had not yet been booked.

Further details on the crash or victims were not available.