Downey murder suspect dies days after wild police chase ends with shootout, standoff in Vernon

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 24-year-old man has died a week after allegedly killing a liquor store owner in a Downey shooting and days after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended with a shootout and standoff in Vernon, authorities said.

Dylan Andres Lindsey succumbed Thursday morning to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Friday afternoon after he fired "multiple rounds at pursuing police and sheriff's deputies who then returned fire" following the chase, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

EMBED More News Videos

A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended in Vernon, where someone fired shots out of the passenger window, and then multiple police officers opened fire. (Raw video)


The woman driver of the black Toyota Prius exited the car with her hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident. Lindsey, the passenger, was transported to a hospital after a lengthy barricade situation.

He had been charged with the murder of 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh, who was gunned down at a Downey liquor store in an incident captured on surveillance video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vernonlos angeles countydowneypolice chaseshootoutshootinghigh speed chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Vernon chase suspect was armed with exceptionally powerful gun
VIDEO: Cameras capture Downey fatal shooting suspect
VIDEO: Wild police chase ends with dramatic shootout in Vernon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News