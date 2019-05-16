Downey murder suspect dies days after wild police chase ends with shootout, standoff in Vernon

Dylan Andres Lindsey succumbed Thursday morning to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Friday afternoon after he fired "multiple rounds at pursuing police and sheriff's deputies who then returned fire" following the chase, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
The woman driver of the black Toyota Prius exited the car with her hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident. Lindsey, the passenger, was transported to a hospital after a lengthy barricade situation.
He had been charged with the murder of 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh, who was gunned down at a Downey liquor store in an incident captured on surveillance video.