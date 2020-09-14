weather

We're about to run out of names for 2020 hurricanes: So then what happens?

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the naming of Tropical Storm Vicky Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is left with only one name remaining on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list: Wilfred.

Since this has been one of the most active hurricane seasons on record, what happens after Wilfred is used, if more storms develop?

Well, the NHC would then begin using the Greek alphabet to name additional storms.

RELATED: Hurricane Sally strengthens, becomes Category 2 as it approaches Gulf Coast

This has happened only once before.

It was in 2005, when the NHC had to use six letters from the Greek alphabet: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and Zeta.

RELATED: Bay Area, California hit with some of the worst air quality in the world

By the way, the NHC does not use the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z, because there are too few names beginning with those letters.

2020 has been one of the most active hurricane seasons ever.

In addition to tropical storm Vicky, a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Sally is closing on the northern Gulf Coast, threatening Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with high wind and possible flooding from storm surge and heavy rain. Sally, is one of five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridageorgianorth carolinasouth carolinalouisianamississippitexasalabamatropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA wakes up to some of the worst air quality in the world
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Bay Area through Wednesday
Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast as tropics remain active
WEATHER
Newsom tours NorCal fire destruction
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke
Crowds pack SoCal beaches amid dangerous heat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Villanueva challenges LeBron James to match reward for Compton gunman
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
GoFundMe page raises over $300K for wounded Compton deputies
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
Azusa magic shop to close after 100 years
MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino
Show More
Sheriff Villanueva defends deputies' arrest of reporter
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
Video: Wounded deputy aids partner after Compton shooting
Wildfire smoke particles are widespread, invisible, can penetrate lungs
West Coast fires are having an impact on NYC
More TOP STORIES News