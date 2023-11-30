Farmworker turned astronaut makes visit to West Athens school, inspires students

WEST ATHENS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Jose Hernandez is known for making history. Hernandez is the first former farmworker to take off into space as a NASA astronaut. He surprised a group of students with a visit to Animo Legacy Middle School in West Athens on Wednesday. Hernandez is Mexican-American and was born in California. He inspired the students by sharing his story. Most of these students are learning English as a second language.

"What impacted us, like for me, I am still learning English. And I know I can be someone better in the world like him," said student Jaqueline Salucio.

"I feel proud and like happy and inspired because I feel like I can be an astronaut, too," said student Martiza Lemus. "One of my first dreams in elementary was to be an astronaut."

As a boy, Hernandez would pick cucumbers and cherries in the fields. However, his dream was to become an astronaut. He was rejected 11 times when he applied to be one. On the 12th time he applied, he got accepted. In 2009, Hernandez made his dream come true aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. Now, he is sharing his story of perseverance with the youth.

"I was an ESL student. Our language was Spanish at home," said Hernandez. "I thought it was important that they see someone that looks like them, speaks like them and perhaps comes from similar socioeconomic background like them. In a sense that, if they hear my story and they walk away empowered believing that if he did it why can't I?"

More than a decade ago, Hernandez made history. This year, a film came out about his extraordinary journey from the fields to the International Space Station. Actor Michael Pena stars as Hernandez in "A Million Miles Away." He encourages kids who want to be an astronaut to study STEM subjects. He also shared his life motto.

"You can dream big. Just don't be afraid to put the work in to convert it into reality," said Hernandez.

