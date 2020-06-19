4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts central Nevada area

NEVADA (KABC) -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central Nevada area Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake was reported around 3:42 p.m. about 20 miles southeast of Mina.
Mina is more than 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas and about 120 miles south of Reno.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
