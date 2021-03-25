Science

Stunning sight: Newport Beach waters glow blue from bioluminescence

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The electric blue waves are back along the Southland coast! Bioluminescent waves are lighting up the waters off Newport Beach.

Eyewitness News viewer Patrick Coyne captured stunning footage of the neon waters off the Orange County city's coast.

The glowing blue hue is from bioluminescence, a semi-regular occurrence. It happens when tiny organisms such as plankton get stirred up and give off this light.

We saw a lot of it last spring, up and down the coast.

More recently, we've also seen the blue waves in Laguna Beach.


