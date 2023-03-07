Landslide in Newport Beach swallows backyard; prompts evacuations

Several residents in Newport Beach had to be evacuated from their homes after a large landslide took down an entire backyard, including a cement patio.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Several residents in Newport Beach had to be evacuated from their homes after a large landslide took down an entire backyard, including a cement patio.

It happened at around 10:24 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Galaxy Drive.

Drone footage obtained by Eyewitness News showed the shocking aftermath, including scattered debris and mounds of soil.

"The slide did go right up to the edge of the foundation, so at this point, the home itself is intact, but it has lost a lot of land that is supporting it, so it's in a precarious situation," said Newport Beach Public Information Officer John Pope.

Residents in the area who spoke with ABC7 said though it's a rare occurrence, the landslide is still sparking concerns.

"I'm glad I don't live in a house that's on a hill that could slide," said Maryann Welles. "Growing up, my parents did, and they had slides all the time and it really concerns me, and driving by here, seeing this tape ... I would be worried for these homeowners."

Although the damage was isolated to one specific area, there is still concern for the homes on both sides of the landslide and if the soil will continue to be stable.

City officials said it's unclear when the investigation will be complete. Though not confirmed, many residents attribute the landslide to the recent rainfall.

"It comes down to investigations of the soil and waiting," said Pope. "We do have some rains that are in the forecast, which could further saturate the hillside. From a safety perspective, we really want to ensure that these homes are safe before we could allow anyone to come back in them."

No injuries were reported.

Officials said debris did damage a water drain pipe but crews are working to fix it to make sure that water can be properly rerouted.