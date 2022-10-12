Nury Martinez resigns Los Angeles City Council seat amid leaked recording of racist remarks

Protesters are demanding that Los Angeles councilmembers heard in leaked audio making racist remarks resign from office.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following intense public pressure amid a growing controversy over racist remarks, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez announced Wednesday she is resigning her seat.

Remarks made by Martinez last year in conversation with two other councilmembers and a local union boss were released on audio over the weekend, in which she made disparaging and racist comments about another council member's young Black son. She was also heard making racially disparaging remarks in the context of discussions over the redistricting of City Council seats.

Members of the public have been showing up at City Hall in large numbers to demand Martinez - as well as councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo - resign.

Martinez had already resigned her position as president of the council. Now she is leaving the seat altogether.

"It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," Martinez said in a statement released by her office Wednesday afternoon.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.