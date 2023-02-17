Suspect in Ontario triple murder identified as 29-year-old relative of victims; remains at large

Pete Renteria, 29, was named the primary suspect in the case and remains on the run.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a Ontario home Monday night.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect wanted in a triple murder that occurred in Ontario last month has been identified as a family member of the victims, investigators announced.

Pete Renteria, 29, was named the primary suspect in the case and remains on the run.

On Jan. 31, three of his family members were found shot to death in a home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place.

They were identified as 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 66-year-old George Ramirez and 43-year-old David Ramirez.

Investigators said Renteria's whereabouts remain unknown. A description of him was not immediately released.

A woman who lives next door told Eyewitness News at the time of the discovery the victims were friends of her family.

"It's an older couple, they have an older son and that's who I think is there now. That's all I know," she said."

Meanwhile, the victims' family created a GoFundMe to help.

"Our family is devastated by the great loss we are suffering," read the GoFundMe's description. "It is an understatement to say that George and Sonia Ramirez were devoted, compassionate, selfless and kind. As parents, their love was boundless. Our brother, David Ramirez, was our family protector, a doting father and an incredibly supportive son."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's department's homicide unit at 909-890-4904. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.