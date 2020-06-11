Ontario airport to convert parking lot into drive-in theater for community movie nights

Starting on June 19, it will become a drive-in movie theater, with two 50-foot screens with digital sound fed directly into your vehicle through FM radio signal.
With movie houses shut down, the bygone drive-in experience has been making somewhat of a comeback. The series at Ontario airport will run for four nights and admission is free, though people are asked to bring donations of canned or boxed food for local food banks.
Wow, our first night of the series sold out so fast, we're ready to share night two with you! Presented in partnership with @CityofOntario & @stfoodcinema.— FlyONT (@flyONT) June 11, 2020
🗓: July 3
🎬: The Sandlot
🎟 Get your tickets here: https://t.co/c61r1H8Ctv#ThisIsONT #MyOntario pic.twitter.com/sTuU1jf2wD
The first movie shown will be "Ford v. Ferrari" on June 19, much of which was shot at the airport. It will be ollowed by "The Sandlot" on July 3, "Princess Bride" on July 17 and "Napoleon Dynamite" on July 31.
Showtime for all four nights is 8:30 p.m.
Moviegoers can reserve their spot in advance by visiting movie-on-terminal-way.com