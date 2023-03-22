'She didn't deserve it:' Family of OC woman murdered seeks justice as ex-boyfriend remains jailed

Mirelle Mateus' ex, 36-year-old Aaron Romo, was arrested for murder and has assaulted other women before, authorities said.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Mirelle Mateus has been a light in the lives of her mom Alice and older sister Sandy her entire life.

"She came to illuminate our lives," Alice said. "Ever since she was born, that light in her eyes, the angel that God gifted to me in that moment, changed our lives forever."

Alice said all they wanted to do was protect her from any harm.

"My little girl was a miracle in my life," Alice said.

However, on March 17, the mother's worst nightmare became a reality after she noticed her daughter was missing. She sensed something was wrong and went to Mirelle's ex-boyfriend's apartment in Anaheim. Alice said she found it unlocked and went inside.

"That is when I found my daughter dead in the bathroom," Alice said. "It was I who found her dead in the bathroom. It was not the police. The system failed me."

Anaheim Police said Mirelle was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Aaron Romo.

Romo was arrested in Riverside County and booked for murder in connection with the 24-year-old's death. Investigators believe Romo has assaulted other women in the past and are asking any potential victims to come forward.

"My Mirelle didn't deserve that death that man gave her," said Alice. "She didn't deserve it, and if there's women that know this man, please say something. Don't be afraid."

For Mirelle's family, the pain of losing their loved one is unbearable but their grief has also turned into anger as they demand and wait for justice.

"Please don't stay silent. Report any incident of domestic violence so that what happened to my daughter doesn't happen to them."

Anyone with information related to the investigation or Romo himself is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS. You can also visit the Orange County Crime Stoppers' website.

Mirelle's family has also set up a GoFundMe to help them with funeral expenses.

If you or anyone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, there are resources available.