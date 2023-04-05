WATCH LIVE

Suspect in OC DUI crash that killed 11-month-old has been released from jail

No criminal complaint has been filed against 54-year-old Daniel Patrick Lenihan at this time.

ByABC7.com staff
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 1:08PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect who allegedly hit a family of three, killing their 11-month-old son, after jumping a curb under the influence of drugs has been released by authorities.

Officials say 54-year-old Daniel Patrick Lenihan was released on $0 bail after killing the Ohlwiler's 11-month-old son Madden and leaving his two parents with major injuries.

Lenihan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter after allegedly jumping a curb and hitting the Ohlwilers in a neighborhood near Mission Viejo.

The parents injured in the crash have been identified as Kyle Ohlwiler, 34, and Hayley Ohlwiler, 31, of Rancho Santa Margarita.

No criminal complaint has been filed against Lenihan at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Ohlwilers.

