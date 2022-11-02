Union announces strike against Orange County Transportation Authority; bus service could be affected

If workers do move forward with a strike, it will force a shutdown in bus service.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- After walking away from the bargaining table on Monday, the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority announced it plans on going on strike.

OCTA and Teamsters Local 952 have been meeting in hopes of resolving contract negotiations, mainly over salaries and benefits.

Teamsters Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the planned strike, saying OCTA gave them "no other choice."

"We have done everything in our power to avoid a strike,'' said Jimenez. "They have even rejected our proposals that would save them money on members' health care. But when OCTA walked away from the table on Monday, they gave us no other choice.''

In a statement released by OCTA warning Orange County riders of the potential strike, OCTA said it believes a strike is "unnecessary" and "unfairly affects bus passengers and more than 1,000 OCTA employees.

"We have about 100,000 riders a day, so these are people who are going to work, who are going to school, they have no other way to get around, really this is their only option for transportation," said Joel Zlotnik, an OCTA spokesman. "This would be devastating, and it's unfortunate that the union rather than wanting to continue to talk, may decide to strike."

The 150 machinists, mechanics and service technicians provide a variety of services from gassing up the buses to doing repairs.

OCTA said if a strike is called by the union, bus service is expected to continue through Wednesday but service would stop in Orange County beginning on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3.

Bus passengers are asked to check for updates at: www.octa.net.