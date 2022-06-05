Suspected drunk driver loses control, crashes in 10 vehicles in Orange, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11927700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspected drunk driver is in custody after slamming his pickup truck through the front of a house in the city of Orange.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody Friday night after reportedly losing control and crashing into 10 vehicles, authorities said.It happened along East Lincoln Avenue in Orange.Authorities said the driver - a 32-year-old man - slammed into nine parked cars before careening back into the street and hitting a passing Toyota Prius.The driver inside was trapped for a short time until he was rescued by firefighters.The alleged drunk driver suffered only minor injuries and has since been taken into custody, according to authorities.The incident remains under investigation.