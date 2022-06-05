drunk driving

Suspected drunk driver loses control, crashes in 10 vehicles in Orange, authorities say

Authorities said the driver slammed into nine parked cars before careening into the street and hitting a passing Toyota Prius.
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected drunk driver loses control, crashes in 10 vehicles in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody Friday night after reportedly losing control and crashing into 10 vehicles, authorities said.

It happened along East Lincoln Avenue in Orange.

Authorities said the driver - a 32-year-old man - slammed into nine parked cars before careening back into the street and hitting a passing Toyota Prius.

The driver inside was trapped for a short time until he was rescued by firefighters.

The alleged drunk driver suffered only minor injuries and has since been taken into custody, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ ALSO | Driver slams pickup truck into home in city of Orange; arrested for DUI
EMBED More News Videos

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after slamming his pickup truck through the front of a house in the city of Orange.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangeorange countycar crashduicrimeorange county newsdrunk drivingorangedui crashinvestigationcrashinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING
NC trooper talks about heroic action to stop wrong-way driver
Hundreds push for safer roads at Griffith Park after cyclist's death
TN bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support if parents killed
Family mourns IE couple planning wedding killed by alleged DUI driver
TOP STORIES
Camarillo man arrested for allegedly killing mother, dismembering body
Fast-moving brush fire burning in Indio
3 dead, 11 injured after gunfire erupts in Philadelphia
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified as 35-year-old man
Girl, 14, killed, 8 more injured in shooting in Phoenix strip mall
$1 billion has been lost in cryptocurrency scams since 2021, FTC warns
Show More
Mariah Carey sued over hit track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Suspect ID'd after judge in Wisconsin killed
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
$460 million awarded to ex-workers who sued SoCal Edison
More TOP STORIES News