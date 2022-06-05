Suspected drunk driver loses control, crashes in 10 vehicles in Orange, authorities say

It happened along East Lincoln Avenue in Orange.
Authorities said the driver - a 32-year-old man - slammed into nine parked cars before careening back into the street and hitting a passing Toyota Prius.
The driver inside was trapped for a short time until he was rescued by firefighters.
The alleged drunk driver suffered only minor injuries and has since been taken into custody, according to authorities.
The incident remains under investigation.
