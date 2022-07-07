Pasadena City College, Caltech placed on lockdown as police search for robbery suspects

PCC ALERT: All campus lockdown at the Colorado campus due to police activity. Lock doors and shelter in place until further notice. — PasadenaCityCollege (@PCCLancer) July 7, 2022

Caltech & neighbor PCC have shared lockdown orders at the request of @PasadenaPD as they work to apprehend robbery suspects in the vicinity.



If not on campus, do not come to campus. If on campus, please remain in place until you receive a release of the lock down order. — Caltech (@Caltech) July 7, 2022

PASADENA (KABC) -- Pasadena City College and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have been placed on lockdown as police search for robbery suspects in the area.According to the Pasadena Police Department, a robbery unfolded Thursday afternoon in Glendora in which several suspects fled the scene and were spotted in an area near PCC's Colorado campus.According to a tweet posted by PCC, everyone on campus is being asked to lock all doors and shelter in place.Caltech officials are asking anyone who's not on campus to stay clear of the area as police continue their investigation.