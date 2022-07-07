school lockdown

Pasadena City College, Caltech placed on lockdown as police search for robbery suspects

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

PASADENA (KABC) -- Pasadena City College and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have been placed on lockdown as police search for robbery suspects in the area.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, a robbery unfolded Thursday afternoon in Glendora in which several suspects fled the scene and were spotted in an area near PCC's Colorado campus.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

According to a tweet posted by PCC, everyone on campus is being asked to lock all doors and shelter in place.



Caltech officials are asking anyone who's not on campus to stay clear of the area as police continue their investigation.



This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countypasadenaschool lockdownschool lockdownschool
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Former Uvalde school teacher grieves for her mentor, students killed
Whittier school temporarily on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby
TOP STORIES
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
LAPD asks for public's help finding missing 11-year-old girl
Operation North Star arrests nearly 200 violent fugitives in LA
Trader Joe's shooting: Lawsuit over Mely Corado's death to proceed
Sylmar shooting may have been hate crime, investigators say
Girl dies after falling from moving SUV on freeway near Santa Clarita
Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids
Show More
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Could new federal gun safety law have prevented the July 4 tragedy?
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Sunny Balwani found guilty on all counts in Theranos fraud case
More TOP STORIES News