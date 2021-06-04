Pasadena Showcase House of Design organizers hosting garden party at 3 La Cañada-Flintridge homes

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3483232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

One of the L.A. area's most popular fundraisers for the arts could have become another victim of the pandemic, but it has just opened its doors in the virtual world, where it potentially has a global audience. Pasadena Showcase House of Design has been reimagined in 3D.