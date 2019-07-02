pet adoption

$7 pet adoptions for week of 4th of July

By
MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Animal shelters across Los Angeles are always looking for people to adopt, but now that it's the week of Fourth of July they need adoptions even more.

"The loud noises, the booms and bursts of all the fireworks going off around the city scare pets and pets are more likely to run away," said Jamie Holeman, Communications Manager for Best Friends Animal Society.

That's why Best Friends is having a special promotion to adopt a pet. From July 1st to the 7th it will only cost $7 to adopt a dog or a cat. All of the pets will be micro-chipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

Usually the shelter charges $100 to adopt a dog and $25 for a cat.

For those who already have pets, Best Friends also has some advice for this week.

"Always keep your pets indoors during Fourth of July," said Holeman. "During the fireworks celebrations do not take your dog with you to Fourth of July fireworks."

A lot of people think that bringing your dog to see fireworks is the perfect family outing, but it's best not to take any chances and leave them home.

Make sure your pets are micro-chipped and have updated tags in case they do get scared and run off this holiday weekend. Then there is a much better chance of being reunited with your four-legged friend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmission hillslos angelessan fernando valleycommunity journalistdogssheltercatspetsin the communityanimalspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
Dog reunited with owner after car crash, 78-mile journey
Foster a pup, save a life in Long Beach
PHOTOS: Puppy Palooza pups find loving homes
Wally, cat rescued from cinder block wall, up for adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News