$7 pet adoptions for week of 4th of July

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Animal shelters across Los Angeles are always looking for people to adopt, but now that it's the week of Fourth of July they need adoptions even more.
"The loud noises, the booms and bursts of all the fireworks going off around the city scare pets and pets are more likely to run away," said Jamie Holeman, Communications Manager for Best Friends Animal Society.
That's why Best Friends is having a special promotion to adopt a pet. From July 1st to the 7th it will only cost $7 to adopt a dog or a cat. All of the pets will be micro-chipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.
Usually the shelter charges $100 to adopt a dog and $25 for a cat.
For those who already have pets, Best Friends also has some advice for this week.
"Always keep your pets indoors during Fourth of July," said Holeman. "During the fireworks celebrations do not take your dog with you to Fourth of July fireworks."
A lot of people think that bringing your dog to see fireworks is the perfect family outing, but it's best not to take any chances and leave them home.
Make sure your pets are micro-chipped and have updated tags in case they do get scared and run off this holiday weekend. Then there is a much better chance of being reunited with your four-legged friend.
