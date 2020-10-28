Silverado Fire

Orange County firefighters rescue barn owl from Silverado Fire

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Silverado Fire, which erupted earlier this week in Irvine, has forced thousands of residents from their homes and impacted local wildlife.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority encountered a barn owl Tuesday and rescued it from the flames as they were in the area battling the blaze.

It's unclear if the owl suffered any injuries but officials say the nocturnal bird was safe and taken to the county's animal control agency.

The Silverado Fire broke out early Monday morning and has scorched at least 13,354 acres and is 25% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
