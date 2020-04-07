Circle of Health

Coronavirus: Malibu trainer offers the playbook on getting kids active at home

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- When was the last time you did a somersault? Malibu Fitness trainer Pete Cannon wants you and your kids to give it a try, along with other old school favorites.

"Relay races all day, tag, hide-and-go-seek. If you have a yard, use that as a primary field of sports. Baseball, basketball, football, Frisbee, golf. Be creative," said Cannon

MORE: Simple exercise tips to stay fit at home during coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

HOME WORKOUT: As the coronavirus pandemic is keeping more folks cooped indoor, here are some simple exercise tips to stay fit at home during coronavirus pandemic.


He had to get real creative in his job. With the gym closed, he's using Facebook live and even Facebook messenger to keep his clients going. But working out with daughter Gianna is a different story. It's got to be fun and he knows most adults don't think play time equates to fitness, but it should be.

"They should be kids again. It will keep them busy, it'll keep them from thinking about what is going to happen next week," Cannon said.

Here is the game plan. After hide and seek, try leap frog. Then somersaults. Think back to grade school when there was shuttle run or how about a hopping race. Then, become a fitness animal. Make like bears, Inch worm, caterpillars or even land crabs. There's loads of possibilities.

No weights, no equipment, no problem. Using your own body weight offers a great workout. See more in the story above.

MORE: Free educational resources for kids at home during COVID-19

MORE: Experts say these supplements may help keep immune system humming
EMBED More News Videos

STAYING HEALTHY: Experts say these supplements may help your immune system thrive amid the coronavirus pandemic.



MORE: How to keep children comfortable, entertained at home in coronavirus quarantine
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jennifer Ashston, ABC's chief medical correspondent, and Dan Abrams, ABC's chief legal analyst, discuss what quarantine means for Americans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessexercisefood coachgamescircle of healthworkoutfamilyfun stuffcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
OC doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
LAUSD students assigned coronavirus video diaries make surprising entries
Telemedicine: Physical therapy as possible alternative to surgery
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News