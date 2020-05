Coronavirus: Malibu trainer offers the playbook on getting kids active at home

EMBED >More News Videos HOME WORKOUT: As the coronavirus pandemic is keeping more folks cooped indoor, here are some simple exercise tips to stay fit at home during coronavirus pandemic.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- When was the last time you did a somersault? Malibu Fitness trainer Pete Cannon wants you and your kids to give it a try, along with other old school favorites."Relay races all day, tag, hide-and-go-seek. If you have a yard, use that as a primary field of sports. Baseball, basketball, football, Frisbee, golf. Be creative," said CannonHe had to get real creative in his job. With the gym closed, he's using Facebook live and even Facebook messenger to keep his clients going. But working out with daughter Gianna is a different story. It's got to be fun and he knows most adults don't think play time equates to fitness, but it should be."They should be kids again. It will keep them busy, it'll keep them from thinking about what is going to happen next week," Cannon said.Here is the game plan. After hide and seek, try leap frog. Then somersaults. Think back to grade school when there was shuttle run or how about a hopping race. Then, become a fitness animal. Make like bears, Inch worm, caterpillars or even land crabs. There's loads of possibilities.No weights, no equipment, no problem. Using your own body weight offers a great workout. See more in the story above.