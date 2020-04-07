Coronavirus: Malibu trainer offers the playbook on getting kids active at home

"Relay races all day, tag, hide-and-go-seek. If you have a yard, use that as a primary field of sports. Baseball, basketball, football, Frisbee, golf. Be creative," said Cannon
MORE: Simple exercise tips to stay fit at home during coronavirus pandemic
He had to get real creative in his job. With the gym closed, he's using Facebook live and even Facebook messenger to keep his clients going. But working out with daughter Gianna is a different story. It's got to be fun and he knows most adults don't think play time equates to fitness, but it should be.
"They should be kids again. It will keep them busy, it'll keep them from thinking about what is going to happen next week," Cannon said.
Here is the game plan. After hide and seek, try leap frog. Then somersaults. Think back to grade school when there was shuttle run or how about a hopping race. Then, become a fitness animal. Make like bears, Inch worm, caterpillars or even land crabs. There's loads of possibilities.
No weights, no equipment, no problem. Using your own body weight offers a great workout. See more in the story above.
MORE: Free educational resources for kids at home during COVID-19
MORE: Experts say these supplements may help keep immune system humming
MORE: How to keep children comfortable, entertained at home in coronavirus quarantine