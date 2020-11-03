2020 presidential election

2020 Election Predictions: Who do you think will win the presidential race? Will key California props pass?

Who do you think will win the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Will Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey keep her post, or will she he ousted by challenger former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon? Will Californians vote to pass Prop 22?

LIVE NOW: Election results coverage



Let us know how you feel in our poll questions below.



* Please note the polls may take some time to load.


READ MORE: Presidential campaign draws to close as Trump, Biden stop in key states



READ MORE: Contentious race for LA County DA comes to a close



WHAT IS PROP 22? Voters to decide if app-based drivers should be classified as employees or contractors



WHAT IS PROP 16? Here's how it will impact affirmative action in California

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full guide in a new window


Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election.

WATCH: What are my voter rights on Election Day?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at what you need to know about your voter rights on Election Day.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpvote 2020joe bidenelection2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldjackie lacey
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Who won the VP debate: Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
2020 Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
Texas 2020 live presidential election results
NC 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: Election results coverage
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
LAPD declares citywide tactical alert as voting continues
MAP: California election results by county
Contentious race for LA County DA comes to a close
SoCal program helps women turn lives around after prison
New US citizens voting for 1st time greeted by mariachis at Dodger Stadium
Show More
Snoop Dogg reveals he never voted until 2020. Here's why
Woman investigated for alleged voter intimidation at South LA senior home
2020 Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
How the electoral college works in the 2020 presidential election
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
More TOP STORIES News