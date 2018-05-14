Mayor Garcetti outlines goals for choosing next police chief

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discussed what qualifications he's looking for in a new police chief, and he brought in the fire department's head of recruitment to discuss the push to hire more female firefighters.
Garcetti would not confirm the names of the three finalists for police chief, but he would say they all come from within LAPD ranks.
The Police Commission considered 31 applicants and sent the finalists to the mayor, whose choice will go before the City Council for final approval.
Garcetti said he's looking for someone who will continue the constitutional policing policies of retiring Chief Charlie Beck and who will reflect the city and its values. A new chief will be chosen by the time Beck steps down June 27.
Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Kady Kepner joined the mayor to encourage women to become firefighters.
Applications are open until June 29. Women make up only 3 percent of the department and the goal is to reach 6 percent by 2020, a goal challenged by the number of female firefighters due for retirement soon. The recruitment website has application requirements and preparation programs.
The mayor answered viewer questions. Many of those questions focused on the effects of homelessness. The mayor's budget doubles down on homeless funding, but he urged viewers to contact their state legislators to take some of the state's $6 billion surplus to add to homeless programs.
The mayor also discussed a tweet he posted this week with a photo of him and former President Barack Obama. Obama was in LA to address a lawyers' group. He met privately with Garcetti.
The mayor would not specifically say if their conversation touched on running a presidential campaign, while speculation continues that Garcetti is considering a run.
Great to see you again, Mr. President! @BarackObama, we miss you — thanks for spending some time in L.A. pic.twitter.com/bqbH7fganC— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) May 10, 2018