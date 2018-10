A proposition on the November ballot that would authorize millions of dollars in bond money for Los Angeles children's hospitals has received the endorsement of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.The mayor held a news conference at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday expressing his support for Proposition 4 Supporters say the $1.5 billion initiative would help ensure top medical care for the city's youngest and most vulnerable.Opponents say the proposition is nothing more than taxpayer dollars funding private institutions.Garcetti says Proposition 4 is the right thing to do."Children's lives are in danger in California, but Prop. 4 can help save those lives. We know this is one of the best investments we can make. Whenever we invest in the healthcare of our youngest, we all prosper - not just because it's the right thing to do, but we know how expensive it is later in life," Garcetti said.Voters will decide on Prop. 4 when they go to the polls on Nov. 6.Get the latest updates on elections news at: