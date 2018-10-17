LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A proposition on the November ballot that would authorize millions of dollars in bond money for Los Angeles children's hospitals has received the endorsement of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.
The mayor held a news conference at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday expressing his support for Proposition 4.
Supporters say the $1.5 billion initiative would help ensure top medical care for the city's youngest and most vulnerable.
Opponents say the proposition is nothing more than taxpayer dollars funding private institutions.
Garcetti says Proposition 4 is the right thing to do.
"Children's lives are in danger in California, but Prop. 4 can help save those lives. We know this is one of the best investments we can make. Whenever we invest in the healthcare of our youngest, we all prosper - not just because it's the right thing to do, but we know how expensive it is later in life," Garcetti said.
Voters will decide on Prop. 4 when they go to the polls on Nov. 6.
