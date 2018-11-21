POLITICS

Richelle Huizar no longer running for husband's city council seat after FBI raid

The wife of Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar is dropping out of the race to fill his seat.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two months after announcing her intention to run in 2020, Richelle Huizar withdrew Wednesday, saying she wants to focus on her family.

Two weeks ago, the FBI raided Jose Huizar's home and council office. So far, federal agents have not commented on the circumstances of their investigation. But a special city committee is investigating accusations against Huizar involving harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Richelle Huizar had hoped to fill her husband's seat when his term expired in two years.

Last week, officials announced Jose Huizar was stripped of his City Council committee assignments. City Council President Herb Wesson sent a letter to the City Clerk's Office removing Huizar from the posts.

"We're optimistic Angelenos will be best served by these changes as the Los Angeles City Council continues the people's work without interruption," said Vanessa Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for Wesson.

Huizar had previously been chairman of the Planning and Land Use Management Committee and held seats on the Economic Development Committee, the Homelessness and Poverty Committee, and the Rules Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.
