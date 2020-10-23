2020 presidential election

Post-debate poll: Who won the final 2020 presidential debate, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply different visions of how to handle the surging pandemic and fought over how much Trump pays in taxes during their final debate of a tumultuous campaign.

FACT CHECK: Claims from President Trump, Joe Biden's final debate

With Trump trailing and needing to change the campaign's trajectory, the debate could prove pivotal though more than 47 million votes already have been cast and there are fewer undecided voters than at this point in previous election years. The debate did not feature the repeated angry interruptions of the candidates' other showdown, the men engaged in a series of clashes.

So who won the debate?
That question may not be answered fully until Nov. 3, but we're asking how you felt about the candidates' performance tonight.

Let us know how you feel in our four post-debate poll questions below.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
