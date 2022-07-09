Porsche will soon have an electric Macan giving consumers a choice when buying new cars

"It gets a lot of people into the brand for the first time. We have a much younger audience for Macan, we also see a higher female ownership with Macan which is a really exciting thing for us," said Shelby Akin, a spokesperson for Porsche Cars North America.
The second generation Macan continues to get tweaks in order to keep things fresh. But the fun-to-drive factor remains. Out on the road, it's easy to forget that there's a back seat and a cargo area behind you.
One thing that can make a vehicle become and remain popular is by offering lots of choices. The Porsche Macan offers plenty of them, with more to come.
The basic Macan, starting at just under $60,000, is no slouch with a turbocharged four cylinder engine that scoots it along with 261 horsepower.
A new choice for the 2023 model year is the Macan T, with a bit more sporty flair than the base Macan, utilizing the same four cylinder engine but with an upgraded suspension and driving dynamics.
Step up to the Macan S, and you get a twin-turbo V6 to the tune of 375 horsepower, and a starting price that inches toward $70,000.
But the top dog in the line is the Macan GTS. Its twin-turbo V6 now makes a screaming 434 horsepower to really move it down the road, especially a twisty road. However, it's not cheap. It has a starting price of over $80,000.
But it won't stop there. Get ready for a fully-electric Macan within a couple of years, following an industry trend.
"There will be a Macan BEV (battery electric vehicle). The Taycan's been super successful for us, and following that, electrification is just a very important strategy for Porsche," Akin confirmed.
Don't worry, purists. The battery-powered one will live alongside the others indefinitely.
"We don't want to make people go to one thing. If you love a Macan but you still want a gas-powered vehicle you can still get it. Or if you want a battery-powered vehicle you can get that too," Akin said.
Sure, upscale compact crossovers with good performance are somewhat plentiful now. But Porsche surely had a bit of a vision nearly a decade ago.