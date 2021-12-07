2nd suspect arrested in 2019 Port Hueneme shooting that left 7-year-old in coma, pregnant mom hurt

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office on Nov. 1 filed charges against Jaylin Edwards, a 24-year-old San Bernardino resident, and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Edwards was located Dec. 1 by San Bernardino County sheriff's detectives and was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and assault with a firearm.
His bail was set at $1,000,000 and he was awaiting extradition to Ventura County.
"After a lengthy investigation, all the suspects believed to be involved with the shooting" have been taken into custody and charged, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "The seven-year-old female victim continues to recover from her injuries."
Another suspect, Anthony Silerio, was taken into custody in December 2019, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.
Kaylana Davis was initially in a coma after being wounded in the head, investigators said, and her mother Maryam was struck in the leg.
Three other family members, including an adult and two children, were inside the residence with them when the shooter opened fire into the home, sheriff's officials said.
Silerio was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm, and street terrorism.
Immediately after the shooting, Kaylana's father picked her up and ran to a nearby Ventura County Fire Department station for help, accompanied by her wounded mother, investigators said.
According to police, medical aid to the victims was initially delayed because the firefighters feared for their safety due to the gunfire.
Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen later disputed that characterization.
"After thoroughly reviewing our station video footage and the exact timeline of our response, it's evident that Fire Station 53 responded in a timely, prudent and professional manner to this incredibly dynamic incident," Lorenzen said in a video message, adding that crews were outside and prepared to render aid within two minutes of being notified.