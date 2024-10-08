1 dead, 6 others injured after hazmat incident at Men's Central Jail in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person died and six others were taken to the hospital after a hazmat incident at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded around 8:40 a.m. at the facility on Bauchet Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. All those involved were said to be inmates at the jail.

The seven individuals were overcome by a toxic substance, authorities said, but they did not confirm what that substance was.

One person died at the scene despite life-saving measures that were administered. The condition of the others was not known.

No deputies were injured or involved in the incident. An investigation is underway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

