Person on mini motorbike killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities were investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Koreatown Monday morning.

The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Arapahoe Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators have not released a lot of information, but did confirm that a car struck somebody on a mini motorbike before taking off. The victim has not been identified, but the young man could possibly be a teenager.

Additional details about the deadly crash or the driver were not available.