Lottery scratcher worth $1 million sold at Orange County Fair

The California Lottery says someone won $1 million off a scratcher sold at the Orange County Fair last week.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Forget the goldfish or stuffed animals, one lucky person at the Orange County Fair walked away with a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

The California Lottery says someone won $1 million off a scratcher that was sold at its booth at the fair last week.

Organizers say they partner with local vendors to operate the fair booths. Five Star Liquor in Westminster is helping run the booth at the O.C. Fair this year.

The liquor store's owner told the California Lottery that the lucky winner was very excited.