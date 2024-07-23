Freelance Maintenance Engineer

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced, skilled broadcast maintenance engineers for freelance employment. These positions will require diverse experience in installation and maintenance of modern digital, ENG, and RF transmission systems, as well as automated production systems and streaming technology.

Responsibilities:

- Engineers are expected to help troubleshoot phone and walk in issues from the Newsroom, ENG field, and other staff in the building.

- Engineers will assist in keeping the studio and control rooms prepared for broadcasts.

- Engineers will work to keep ENG vehicles and equipment in working order, repair if possible, and when appropriate refer equipment to vendors for repair.

- Maintenance Engineers will track station equipment and vehicle issues in an online ticketing system.

- On occasion, it may be necessary to work at remote locations for repair, install, or live production purposes.

- Shifts may be part or full-time and the ability to work a varied schedule.

Basic Qualifications:

- Requires diverse experience in installation and maintenance of modern digital, ENG, and RF transmission systems, as well as automated production systems and streaming technology.

- Ability to work varied schedule including early mornings, nights, and weekends.

- Valid Driver's License

- Previous experience in Television broadcasting

Preferred Qualifications:

- Familiarity with SDI and ASI video transport

- Basic knowledge of IP configuration

- FCC license and/or SBE certification is desirable.

Required Education

- High school diploma or equivalent

- Broadcast Certifications or Licenses a plus

This position is covered under the NABET-CWA ABC Master Agreement. The pay rate for this role in Glendale, California is $60.00 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.