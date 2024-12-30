17-year-old girl killed, 6 other teens injured in Signal Hill party shooting, authorities say

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old girl was killed and six others were injured Saturday night in a shooting at a party in Signal Hill, authorities said.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Burnett Street.

When police arrived, officers found three females and four males suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

All the victims are between 17 and 19 years old.

The 17-year-old girl died at a local hospital, according to authorities, and the rest of the victims weren't seriously injured.

Investigators said there was a party at the location when gunfire erupted, though it's unclear what prompted the shooting. Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

"They know there were many folks attending the party who had fled the location when the shooting occurred," read a statement from the sheriff's department. "Those individuals are encouraged to contact Homicide Bureau."

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.