Investigation underway after 1 killed, 1 other injured in Canoga Park shooting

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after two people were shot, one fatally, in Canoga Park overnight.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Northgate Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition to undergo surgery.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not available, but gun casings were found scattered across the crime scene.

No arrests have been made. Authorities could not provide a suspect description.