3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Elsinore

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 struck the Lake Elsinore area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 3.7 miles east of Lake Elsinore shortly before 9:40 a.m., USGS said.

Shaking was felt in the region - but was also felt in Glendora and San Clemente.

No immediate damage or injuries were reported.