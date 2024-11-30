7 hospitalized after violent 2-vehicle crash in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Seven people were hospitalized early Saturday after a Chinatown crash involving two vehicles, one of which overturned.

The crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of North Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two of the seven patients suffered severe injuries, and another was listed in critical condition, an LAPD spokesperson said. Two of them were initially trapped; one was extricated by firefighters.

The collision occurred after one of the drivers ran a red light, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

News video from the scene showed two mangled white sedans. Crews used a crane to move the overturned car.