9 indicted in alleged smuggling scheme at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports

Eight of the defendants were arrested on Friday and Saturday, while a ninth person still remains at large, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Nine people, including logistics executives, warehouse owners and truck drivers, were indicted for allegedly orchestrating a smuggling operation believed to have escorted $200 million worth of counterfeit and other illegal products from China into the U.S. through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

They were all named in a 15-count federal indictment returned last month and unsealed Friday.

Prosecutors allege the participants in the scheme would take shipping containers that were flagged for additional inspection at the ports to an off-site facility, where contraband goods were unloaded and stored in warehouses, while the containers were re-filled with "filler cargo to deceive customs officials and evade law enforcement.''

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, more than $130 million in goods were seized by investigators, who said they believe the smuggling ring led to at least $200 million in goods being brought into the country illegally.

Prosecutors said a raid at one warehouse last summer led to the seizure of $20 million in counterfeit goods such as shoes, perfume, handbags, clothing and watches.

"Secure seaports and borders are critical to our national security,'' Acting U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles Joseph T. McNally said in a statement. "The smuggling of huge amounts of contraband from China through our nation's largest port hurts American businesses and consumers. The charges and arrests here demonstrate our commitment to enforce our customs laws and keep the American public safe.''

Prosecutors said the seven of the arrested defendants appeared in federal court Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The eighth is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

According to prosecutors, those named in the indictment were:

Weijun Zheng, 57, of Diamond Bar, who remains a fugitive and who controls several logistics companies operating in the Los Angeles area

Hexi Wang, 32, of El Monte, a manager of Industry-based K &P International Logistics LLC, which hires truckers to drive shipping containers from the Port of Los Angeles

Jin "Mark'' Liu, 42, of Irvine, the owner of K &P International Logistics LLC who also managed the finances of a warehouse where contraband was unloaded

Dong "Liam'' Lin, 31, of Hacienda Heights, who - along with Zheng - controlled and operated one of the contraband warehouses

Marck Anthony Gomez, 49, of West Covina, the owner and operator of Fannum Trucks LLC, which allegedly coordinated the movement of shipping containers from the Port of Los Angeles

Andy Estuardo Castillo Perez, 32, of Apple Valley, a driver for M4 Transportation Inc., a Carson-based company that carries shipping containers from the Port of Los Angeles

Jesse James Rosales, 41, of Apple Valley, who allegedly coordinated truckers from the ports to warehouses

Daniel Acosta Hoffman, 41, of Hacienda Heights, who allegedly worked with Rosales to bring cargo containers from the Port of Los Angeles to

warehouses

Galvin Biao Liufu, 33, of Ontario, who allegedly directed and managed truck drivers to bring the contraband into the warehouses

