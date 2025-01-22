ABC7 celebrates photojournalist Martin Orozco's career as he retires after 45 years

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- We are celebrating one of our own here at ABC7... a talented photojournalist is retiring after nearly 45 years with the company. Martin Orozco says it has been the honor of his life to represent ABC7 over these decades.

"Driving down here looking at all the traffic thinking 'I don't have to do this anymore!" said Orozco. "Not that it was hard or difficult, it will be a different routine."

His colleague, Rob McMillan, looked back at Martin's long and successful career. Orozco started with channel 7 back in 1980, working as a page. He later took his skills out to the Inland Empire, where he covered everything from fires to floods, doing whatever the job required.

"I was always fascinated with the mountains, and the desert, I always thought it was a challenge to myself, working in the snow, minus 6, 7000 feet, and then in the summer, the heat, and the beauty of desert," said Orozco. "I'll miss really getting into fires, big brush fires. And to cover the firefighters on the line, not a mile away, but right there with the firefighters."

Orozco left the Inland Empire for a time and worked at the main bureau in Los Angeles. He eventually returned to Riverside for the last few years of his career.

McMillan says what he'll miss most about Martin is his positive attitude, his sense of humor and his dedication to being a journalist.

"Our job is to make sure it's in color, in focus, frame it correctly, make our reporters look good, that's the bottom line," said Orozco. "We're observers in this business, and we're telling a story to the public so they can understand what's going on out in this world."