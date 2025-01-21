Altadena teen faces devastating heartbreak after Eaton Fire: 'I miss my dog, my family, our lives'

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the winds and the fires die down, the stark reality of what was lost still ignites mental and emotional anguish. One family who planted their roots in Altadena 30 years ago may never get to return to the lives they built. Their youngest daughter describes the heavy burden she feels.

Remembering the howling winds, sends 19-year-old Kiara Beltran straight back to the most haunting night of her life.

"I was so scared that night and just like. Seeing the fire getting closer and closer, like we couldn't even sleep. But we were so tired," she said.

She, her parents, three sisters and her beloved German shepherd Loki fled her Altadena home with just the clothes they were wearing.

"We evacuated at 2 in the morning, and we didn't pack. We did not get anything at all because we thought our house would be OK," Beltran said.

But it wasn't. They learned the next morning how the ferocious fires obliterated everything they had, everything they knew.

"It just makes me so upset that everyone has lost their homes. Like I've been so worried about everyone else," she said.

ABC7 met Beltran outside the retail store where she works -- job that helped pay the rent. Just like the ashes of her home, the fierce winds scattered her family. Beltran's parents were sheltering at the Pasadena Convention Center. She and her sisters packed into a relative's home and her pet Loki is at the humane society. The mental anguish is too much for this Pasadena community college student to bear.

"I really do want to be back together as a whole, like the six of us. My sisters, my dog like I really do miss my dog," Beltran said.

For now Beltran and her family are relying on donated meals and shelter wherever it's available. Even through the kindness of charitable organizations like St. Francis High school and the World Central Kitchen, it still feels like a precarious existence.

"Free meals. Everything we could get, you know," she said.

The aspiring artist despairs over her lost projects. Her parents' party supplies business-which they ran out of their home- and all their belongings are irretrievable.

Adding to the loss: the family had no rental insurance

She's grateful for everyone who's contributed to their GoFundMe, but she's wracked with worry,

"I'm just trying my best, working as much as I can. Everything just to support my family," Beltran said.

She prays they can rebuild their lives in the community they love so dearly.