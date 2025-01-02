Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl abducted in Inglewood

A 15-year-old from Inglewood was abducted Wednesday by a 59-year-old suspect, CHP said.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Inglewood after allegedly being abducted.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert shortly before 4:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

The victim, Nevaeh Holden, was last seen in the area of 97th and Flower streets in Inglewood, according to the CHP.

The suspect being sought in the abduction was identified as 59-year-old Edward Mason. He was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with black-and-gray hair and brown eyes.

Along with photos of the girl and the suspect, the Highway Patrol released an image of a vehicle connected to the case: a black 2013 Dodge Caravan SUV with California license plate No. 6ZMY987.